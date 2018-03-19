Chiefs cornerback David Amerson on his expected role: ‘Playmaker’

The past six years have given Chiefs cornerback David Amerson a glimpse of nearly everything football has to offer. An optimistic draft projection. Then a draft-day tumble. A breakthrough NFL season. Then a year-ending injury. A release. Then a new contract with a division champion.
So it stands to reason that in his initial description of Amerson, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach used the phrase “a little inconsistent.”
As he embarks on the third stop in his sixth NFL season, shedding that label has moved to the top of Amerson’s priorities.
“I learned a lot from myself as a player and just how the business works, period,” Amerson said in a teleconference. “I think I’ve definitely grown from it.”
The Oakland Raiders learned of his potential in 2015, a career-best season for Amerson, who turned 26 in December. After being waived by Washington, which drafted him 2013, Amerson latched on with the Raiders and started the final 12 games. He had four interceptions — including one he ran back for a touchdown — and forced a fumble.
“I think on defense the biggest thing is getting turnovers and getting your hand on the ball,” Amerson said. “That’s what kind of separates somebody that’s just out there (versus) somebody that’s out there really making plays, really getting opportunities and taking advantage of them and changing the game.”
Further asked to describe his game, Amerson stated simply, “Playmaker.”
It just hasn’t happened much over the ensuing two seasons, which ultimately led to his release from Oakland last month before he signed with the Chiefs. Amerson had two interceptions in 2016 and 2017 combined.
Some of that productivity — or lack thereof — was injury-induced. Amerson said he played with a broken hand “pretty much the whole season” in 2016. A foot injury halted last year after Week 7.
“I feel good. I feel back to myself,” Amerson said. “I can move and do things I want to do. Workouts have been good, and I think it’s going to be a real good year for me.”
It remains to be seen exactly how the Chiefs plan to use Amerson, though his signing indicates a return to a high volume of press coverage. When he talked with coaches, Amerson said they told him to be prepared to play press on 90 percent of the downs.
Veach indicated that’s precisely why he believed Amerson might be a good fit.
“We think he’ll have a shot in some more press-man coverage,” Veach told The Star at the NFL scouting combine. “I think he’s going to add competition, and I think we’re going to bring in guys who can compete and get after it. He’s shown the ability, so he can play in this league, and if he stays healthy and comes in with the right attitude, he’ll have a good shot.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last week that Kendall Fuller — acquired from Washington in the trade involving quarterback Alex Smith — will receive the opportunity to start at one of the outside cornerback spots, with defensive coordinator Bob Sutton determining which one. With Marcus Peters since traded to Los Angeles, that could leave Amerson in a battle with Steven Nelson on the opposite side.
“People will say there’s pressure for such and such to step up,” Amerson said. “But at the end of the day, at my position, there’s pressure every play. There’s nothing that really stands out — like I have to do this or do that. I’m going to go out there, play my game and best the best D.A. I can be. That will be good enough.”
