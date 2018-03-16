Chiefs’ new LB considered Derrick Johnson an idol. Now he’s asked to replace him

Anthony Hitchens was a running back in high school, and it’s actually how he earned most of his accolades. He graduated as the all-time leading rusher at Clearview High in Ohio.
But he always knew his future would be as a linebacker, so even as he topped 50 high school touchdowns, he began studying NFL linebackers, trying to model that part of his game after some of the best. He settled on two in particular.
Ray Lewis.
And Derrick Johnson.
On Thursday, Hitchens walked into the Chiefs' practice facility for an introductory press conference, essentially called in to replace the man he revered. Even if he doesn’t line up in Johnson’s identical spot — the Chiefs will pair Hitchens with Reggie Ragland in the middle of the defense — he will be tasked with replacing at least some of the production of the franchise’s all-time leading tackler.
“That guy is amazing — what he (did) here for 13 years, all the records and stuff like that, he’s an amazing player,” Hitchens said of Johnson. “That’s a guy I looked up to. ... To be able to play the same position in the same defense as him is definitely a blessing.”
Hitchens, 25, signed a five-year deal worth approximately $9 million per season, The Star’s Terez Paylor reported, leaving behind the Dallas Cowboys.
Before he has played his first down in a Chiefs uniform, he has already drawn his first comparison to Johnson. Earlier Thursday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Hitchens can “get small and has that feel of getting into those tight cracks and making tackles like you saw D.J. do.”
Hitchens had 84 tackles in 12 games last season, the initial month of his season delayed because of a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee. But there is certainly a long way to go before replicating what Johnson supplied for the Chiefs over the last 13 seasons.
For Hitchens, that starts with coverage. The reviews on his ability to cover tight ends and running backs are mixed, though he did not allow a touchdown in 37 targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus, which rated him as the league's 20th best linebacker.
“I’ve heard somebody say Hitchens wasn’t a three-down guy,” Reid said. “This guy can cover like no other, man. It’s ridiculous.”
The proof one way or the other will come with time. For his part, Hitchens responded to the criticism of his coverage rather simply, stating, “For some reason people think I can’t cover. All I can do is just show people.”
In the oft-stated effort for the Chiefs to get younger, that started with the middle of their defense. General manager Brett Veach envisions a fresh aggression with Ragland and Hitchens.
Earlier this week, Hitchens said he watched film of Ragland from 2017. After doing so, Hitchens decided against asking Ragland for his No. 59. Instead, Hitchens, will change from the number he wore in Dallas to No. 53.
“I’m gonna switch my number,” Hitchens said. “That guy is a hell of a ballplayer. I’m not here to cause any problems with that. He’s a hell of a player, and I can’t wait to play with him.”
Veach attempted to trade for Hitchens last offseason, as was the case with fellow newcomer wide receiver Sammy Watkins. But he wasn’t able to work anything out with the Cowboys.
That fact reached Hitchens the day after the season
“I didn’t hear that until the season was over — I had to focus on the season; my agent didn’t want to bring it up,” Hitchens said. “Once he told me that and (the Chiefs) came back again, I was like, ‘We need to make that happen.’ ”
