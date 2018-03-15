A quick break down of De'Anthony Thomas' new deal with the Chiefs

Here's a quick breakdown of De'Anthony Thomas' new one-year deal with the Chiefs, which includes a $90,000 signing bonus — the contract's only guaranteed component.
Thomas will earn a base salary of $790,000 this season. He'll also carry a cap number of $880,000. That means the Chiefs could release him and save his entire base against the cap.
Thomas suffered what appeared to be a particularly nasty leg injury late in the season. I can't help but wonder if this deal likely ensures he'll continue to receive team care throughout the course of the upcoming season.
