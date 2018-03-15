Chiefs' longest-tenured player signs extension to remain in Kansas City

The Chiefs’ longest-tenured player is sticking around Kansas City for awhile longer.
Punter Dustin Colquitt has agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Chiefs, according to his agency, CAA Football. The lifetime of the deal, which the Chiefs have not yet confirmed, is worth $7.5 million, and that could turn into $9 million if incentives are reached, the agency posted on Twitter.
Colquitt, who turns 36 in May, has played 13 seasons with the Chiefs after the franchise drafted him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Wednesday he hoped to finalize “something soon” with Colquitt.
The left-footed punter averaged 45.2 yards per punt in 2017, a clip higher than his career mark of 44.9 yards. That placed him 18th in the NFL. His net average of 41.1 yards was 14th in the league. Among Colquitt’s 65 punts in 2017, 29 of them fell inside the 20-yard line.
Colquitt made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2012. He has missed only two games over his 13-year NFL career. Once his signing is made official, he will be the only player on the Chiefs roster in his 30s. Eric Berry, Justin Houston, Jarvis Jenkins and Anthony Sherman are 29.
