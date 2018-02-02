Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11)
Chiefs

Chiefs fans flood Alex Smith Foundation with donations following trade

By Terez A. Paylor

February 02, 2018 10:32 AM

February 02, 2018 10:32 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.

Like most NFL quarterbacks, Alex Smith was the subject of intense scrutiny during his time as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, with many of his supporters citing his 50-26 record and his detractors citing his flaws and 1-4 playoff record.

But in the wake of Smith’s recent trade to Washington, Chiefs fans have rallied together for one last show of support to their former five-year starter, as they’ve donated to his charity — the Alex Smith Foundation — in a big way.

This grassroots movement to donate to Smith’s charity started early Wednesday, and as of Thursday night, the foundation received 2,463 donations totaling $47,000, according to Pam Smith, Alex’s mother.

“We are very grateful and amazed,” Smith wrote to The Star in an email.

The Alex Smith Foundation is a nonprofit that provides foster teens with resources to transition to adulthood by developing and promoting mentoring, education, housing, internship, job, and advocacy programs. Donations can be made at alexsmithfoundation.org.

