Chiefs fans flood Alex Smith Foundation with donations following trade

Like most NFL quarterbacks, Alex Smith was the subject of intense scrutiny during his time as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, with many of his supporters citing his 50-26 record and his detractors citing his flaws and 1-4 playoff record.
But in the wake of Smith’s recent trade to Washington, Chiefs fans have rallied together for one last show of support to their former five-year starter, as they’ve donated to his charity — the Alex Smith Foundation — in a big way.
This grassroots movement to donate to Smith’s charity started early Wednesday, and as of Thursday night, the foundation received 2,463 donations totaling $47,000, according to Pam Smith, Alex’s mother.
“We are very grateful and amazed,” Smith wrote to The Star in an email.
The Alex Smith Foundation is a nonprofit that provides foster teens with resources to transition to adulthood by developing and promoting mentoring, education, housing, internship, job, and advocacy programs. Donations can be made at alexsmithfoundation.org.
