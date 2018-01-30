More Videos

Take a look back at Alex Smith's career in Kansas City

Take a look back at Alex Smith's career in Kansas City

Eagles RB Darren Sproles talks about his rehab and likely comeback

Eagles RB Darren Sproles talks about his rehab and likely comeback

Chiefs' Ty Hill on where he needs to improve as a WR

Chiefs' Ty Hill on where he needs to improve as a WR

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on his future and whether he's in 'limbo' in KC

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on his future and whether he’s in 'limbo' in KC

Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton

Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton

The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles

The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles

Fixing The Chiefs In Five (Easy?) Steps

Fixing The Chiefs In Five (Easy?) Steps

Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs

Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

Chiefs

Let’s take a look back at Alex Smith’s Chiefs career

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

January 30, 2018 10:31 PM

The Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington on Tuesday, concluding his five-year run as the team’s starter under center.

Let’s take a look back at Alex Smith’s career with the Chiefs by the numbers:

50-26

Quarterbacks are ultimately judged by their win-loss record. Smith leaves Kansas City with a 50-26 mark, tallying more wins than any quarterback in franchise history since Len Dawson, who had 93. Smith posted a better winning percentage (65.8) than Dawson.

1-4

Things were markedly different in the postseason, where Smith won only once in five games. That victory — a 30-0 wild-card win against the Texans in 2016 — gave the Chiefs their first playoff win in 22 years. But it was the only playoff triumph Smith had in Kansas City, undoubtedly one of the contributors to Tuesday’s trade.

104.7

Smith’s Chiefs career finished on its highest note. His 104.7 passer rating in 2017 led the NFL and was his career-best mark.

1.4

Call it accuracy. Call it conservatism. Whatever the case, no quarterback in Chiefs history had a lower interception rate than Smith (among passers who threw at least 100 attempts). Only 1.4 percent of his passes were picked off.

4.2

And then there’s the other side of the coin. Smith had a measly 4.2 touchdown percentage in Kansas City, which put him in a tie with Tyler Thigpen and behind Elvis Grbac.

17,608

Smith leaves Kansas City with 17,608 passing yards, the third most in franchise history. He set a career high with 4,402 in 2017.

102

His 102 passing touchdowns rank fourth in Chiefs history. Again, his career-best mark arrived in 2017, when he threw 26.

1,672

During his five-year tenure with the Chiefs, Smith’s legs were a weapon. He totaled 1,672 rushing yards in five seasons, more than any quarterback in team history. He had 498 in 2015.

3

Smith made three Pro Bowls in a Chiefs uniform — following the 2013, 2016 and 2017 seasons. His final appearance as a member of the Chiefs was in Sunday’s Pro Bowl, when he completed 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

