Chiefs part ways with assistant coach Gary Gibbs, promote several others from within

In the wake of a season that started with so much promise and ended with yet another playoff thud, Andy Reid’s Chiefs coaching staff will be different — and younger — in 2018.
On Monday, the Chiefs announced the retirement of special projects coach Tommy Brasher and the parting of ways with longtime linebackers coach Gary Gibbs.
They also announced the promotions of Mark DeLeone to inside linebackers coach, Corey Matthaei to assistant offensive line coach, Joe Bleymaier to pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach, Terry Bradden to defensive quality control coach and the hiring of David Girardi as the offensive quality control coach. They also confirmed a number of previously reported moves, including the retirement of assistant head coach Brad Childress, the promotions of Mike Kafka (quarterbacks) and Mike Smith (outside linebackers), and the hiring of Jay Valai as defensive quality control coach.
“The coaches we’ve elevated — Mike Kafka, Mark DeLeone, Mike Smith, Corey Matthaei, Joe Bleymaier and Terry Bradden — have each earned their opportunity to take the next step in their careers,” Reid said in a statement. “I’ve watched them grow, learn, teach, and I appreciate how they have gone about the process of improving their crafts. We’ve also added Jay and David as quality control coaches. I look forward to working with them as they begin their NFL careers.”
Never miss a local story.
“I’d like to thank Coach Childress, Coach Brasher and Coach Gibbs for their contributions over the years. Each of them played a role in the team’s success and I wish them all the best as they move forward.”
While most of the newly promoted coaches are in their 30s, the three coaches leaving the team — Childress, Brasher and Gibbs — are all older than 60, and each had been with Reid since his arrival in Kansas City in 2013. They’d contributed to the club’s 53-27 regular-season record since then.
The 65-year-old Gibbs, especially, had been a mainstay in Kansas City, as he just completed his ninth season with the club and eighth as linebackers coach. Since his arrival in 2009, he had worked for three head coaches, including Todd Haley (2009-11) and Romeo Crennel (2012) before Reid.
What remains, however, is a coaching staff that Reid obviously hopes brings a mixture of youthful enthusiasm and continuity — each of the promoted staffers have already invested time in Kansas City.
DeLeone and Matthaei enter their sixth season with the Chiefs and now inherit more responsibility. DeLeone has served as the assistant linebackers coach for the last three seasons, while Matthaei has served as the assistant quarterbacks coach the last three years.
Bleymaier, meanwhile, enters his third season with the Chiefs after spending the last two years as an offensive quality control coach. And Bradden enters his second season with the Chiefs after spending 2017 as a defensive assistant.
Girardi joins the Chiefs after spending last season as the quarterbacks coach at Lafayette College.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments