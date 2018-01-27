Why Chiefs' Tyreek Hill chucked up the 'deuces' in '17

Throughout the course of the Chiefs’ 2017 season, it became an amusing and customary sight — receiver Tyreek Hill, streaking untouched into the end zone, middle and index fingers spread in a “V” shape toward the next closest defender, always several yards away.
Make no mistake about it, Hill’s touchdown celebration — the chucked “deuces” — is a nod to his rare 4.24 speed, and the fact that no one can catch the self-proclaimed “Cheetah,” though Hill loves to have fun with those who quiz him on the meaning on the gesture.
“I’m just trying to promote world peace with that,” Hill said at the Pro Bowl this week. “I’m not saying ‘bye,’ man. I’m not trying to be disrespectful like that ... I think.”
He added the last part with a hearty laugh, just to make it clear he was joking. But honestly, it’s hard to blame Hill — who regularly uses the “deuces” emoji on Twitter and is increasingly adding it to his personal brand — for coining the celebration and having some fun with it.
Because after an offseason in which the Chiefs’ unceremoniously dumped veteran Jeremy Maclin and elevated Hill, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound second-year pro, to the No. 1 wideout spot, there’s little doubt he rose to that challenge in 2017, as he proceeded to catch 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns.
What’s more, while Hill made the Pro Bowl for the second straight year as a returner, it speaks volumes about his ability as a receiver that he was also named a first alternate at that position, as well.
Hill, a fifth-round pick in 2016, doesn’t take the respect he’s garnered around the league for granted.
“It’s amazing, absolutely a blessing just being around all these great guys, being around this amount of talent,” Hill said. “I just want to thank the Chiefs organization for giving me this chance.”
Hill’s selection in the 2016 NFL Draft caused plenty of angst in Kansas City, as the club selected him after he had pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation of his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2014 and received a three-year suspended sentence.
Since then, however, Hill insists he’s put the negative energy from that situation into positive fuel.
“I just feel like I came in, and a lot of people just doubted me, a lot of people wrote me off because of my past and because of me not doing much in college,” said Hill, who has apologized for his actions. “But I was always taught to never let another man write your destiny. So I came in, and I used that as fuel. I’m motivated by my family each and every day.
“My son, my parents ... I can see how happy they are, and I want that same happiness for myself. They always taught me to work hard, so I want that.”
Now, the focus for Hill is to continue to work on his craft. Despite his dynamite athleticism, the 23-year old knows he still has much work to do to fully draw the most out of his talents, though he added that receivers coach Greg Lewis is doing a nice job helping him do just that.
“With me, I’ve got to be a good listener,” Hill said. “I sometimes take constructive criticism the wrong way. But I feel like with G-Lew, he came in and he challenged me and our other receivers to get better. And I liked it. So as the year progressed, I got better.”
Specifically as it relates to his route-running.
“Early in the season, I wasn’t as good at route-running — I was just running by guys,” Hill said. “But as the season went on, I was using the technique I was taught and my fundamentals and I was getting open more. So yeah, I still feel like I’ve got a long way to go as a receiver.”
Hill also impressed with his toughness. The best ability for any football player is availability, and despite his size — and the absorption of a few massive hits along the way — Hill still played 15 regular-season games, only missing the meaningless regular-season finale so he could grieve the death of a beloved family member.
“I’ve got a running-back profile, so I kind of understand the mentality of it all,” Hill said of his ability to take punishment. “I’m in the business for a reason; to get tackled and also make plays that look good.”
Hill increasingly made those plays in 2017, as he not only established himself as one of the league’s best receivers, but did it with a little style, thanks to the increased usage of a brand-boosting gesture he actually broke out a year ago first.
“I kind of did it when we played Denver my rookie year,” Hill said. “I just raised it up fast and I put it down.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
