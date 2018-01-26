Tony Gonzalez named to Chiefs Hall of Fame

At last, Tony Gonzalez is headed to the Chiefs Hall of Fame.
The future Pro Football Hall of Famer will be honored as this year’s inductee during the 48th annual 101 Awards banquet in Kansas City on Feb. 24. He is the 44th player and 48th person overall to be named to the team’s hall of fame.
The official enshrinement ceremony into the Chiefs Hall of Fame will be held during Chiefs Alumni Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.
“Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end in the history of the National Football League and one of the greatest Chiefs of all time,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “In his 12 seasons in Kansas City, he revolutionized his position, and his record-breaking performances and commitment to the Kansas City community made him one of the most beloved players in the Chiefs Kingdom.”
In 17 seasons with the Chiefs (1997-08) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-13), Gonzalez appeared in 270 regular-season games. He made 254 starts, earning 14 Pro Bowl appearances (1999-08, 2010-13) and 10 first- or second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.
“I’m so proud to have been a part of the Chiefs for 12 seasons and will always feel like a part of their family,” Gonzalez said. “Kansas City is dear to me and I am honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame.”
“As a family and as an organization,” Hunt said, “we are excited to have the chance to celebrate Tony and his incredible career in the coming season, and we look forward to adding his name to its rightful place in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead this fall.”
A two-sport athlete at Cal, Gonzalez arrived in Kansas City as the club’s first-round draft choice (13th overall) in 1997. During his 12 seasons with the Chiefs, he set franchise records for receptions (916), receiving yards (10,940), receiving touchdowns (76) and 100-yard games (26). He had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Kansas City, becoming the first tight end in NFL history to record four such seasons.
He played in 190 regular-season games for Kansas City — the fifth-most appearances by any player in team history. Only G Will Shields (224), K Nick Lowery (212), P Dustin Colquitt (206) and P Jerrel Wilson (203) played in more.
Gonzalez was traded to the Atlanta Falcons on April 23, 2009, ending his career in Kansas City with a franchise-record 10,954 yards from scrimmage. He ranks second in career touchdowns, with 76, behind Priest Holmes (83).
Gonzalez officially retired on Dec. 30, 2013. He is now a broadcaster with FOX Sports.
