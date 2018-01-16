Chiefs sign nose tackle to reserve-futures deal

The Chiefs signed nose tackle T.Y. McGill to a reserve-futures contract on Monday.
McGill, 25, is listed at 6 feet and 299 pounds. In three years with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, he’s recorded 18 tackles, five sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in 18 games. In 2017, he had one tackle in three games with the Browns.
McGill joins 16 other players who have inked reserve-futures deals with the Chiefs, including running back George Atkinson; receivers Daniel Braverman, Gehrig Dieter and Brandon Shippen, tight ends Jace Amaro and Anthony Firkser; tackle Andrew Wylie; guard/tackle Dillon Gordon; guard Kaleb Johnson; nose tackles Josh Augusta and Mike Purcell; outside linebacker Tyrone Holmes; and cornerbacks Makinton Dorleant, Prince Charles Iworah, Sheldon Price and Will Redmond.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
