Nose tackle T.Y. McGill, who signed a reserve-futures contract with the Chiefs on Monday, played two seasons with the Colts before joining the Browns last season.
Chiefs

Chiefs sign nose tackle to reserve-futures deal

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 16, 2018 05:27 PM

The Chiefs signed nose tackle T.Y. McGill to a reserve-futures contract on Monday.

McGill, 25, is listed at 6 feet and 299 pounds. In three years with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, he’s recorded 18 tackles, five sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in 18 games. In 2017, he had one tackle in three games with the Browns.

McGill joins 16 other players who have inked reserve-futures deals with the Chiefs, including running back George Atkinson; receivers Daniel Braverman, Gehrig Dieter and Brandon Shippen, tight ends Jace Amaro and Anthony Firkser; tackle Andrew Wylie; guard/tackle Dillon Gordon; guard Kaleb Johnson; nose tackles Josh Augusta and Mike Purcell; outside linebacker Tyrone Holmes; and cornerbacks Makinton Dorleant, Prince Charles Iworah, Sheldon Price and Will Redmond.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

