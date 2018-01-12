Titans defensive back Johnathan Cyprien, left, was not fined for this helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce out of last weekend’s playoff game with a concussion.
Titans defensive back Johnathan Cyprien, left, was not fined for this helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce out of last weekend’s playoff game with a concussion. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Titans defensive back Johnathan Cyprien, left, was not fined for this helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce out of last weekend’s playoff game with a concussion. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Titans’ Jonathan Cyprien not fined for hit on Travis Kelce

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 03:40 PM

Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien, who delivered a head-to-head hit on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that knocked Kelce out of the Wild Card game with a concussion last Saturday, has not been fined or suspended for the hit, The Star has learned.

Kelce left the game late in the second quarter due to the hit, which came on the tail end of a 12-yard catch-and-run. No penalty was called.

The Chiefs went on to score on the drive anyway, taking a 21-3 lead into halftime, but without Kelce on the field they were outscored 19-0 the rest of the way.

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Kelce likely would have played in the divisional-round game this weekend against New England, had the Chiefs won.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He seems good,” Reid said. “I think he probably would have been alright for the upcoming week if we would have gone that direction.”

The NFL has fined and suspended players for head-to-head hits before. In October, Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was fined and suspended a game for what the league dubbed a violation of safety-related playing rules: he delivered a blow that gave Ravens receiver Mike Wallace a concussion as Wallace was going to the ground.

CHEIFS vs. TITANS 01504 DE 20180106F_1
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (No. 87) was helped off the field following a hard head-to-head hit by Tennessee’s Johnathan Cyprien during last weekend’s home playoff loss to the Titans.
David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

In his letter to Sendejo, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan cited a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6 of the league’s rulebook that states: “There shall be no unneccessary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to: (i) using any part of a player’s helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily.”

In his letter to Sendejo, Runyan also wrote:

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

Sendejo, unlike Cyprien, was whistled for unnecessary roughness at the time, though even that call doesn’t always lead to a suspension. Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was whistled for unnecessary roughness and fined for a hit on Joe Flacco in late October and was not suspended.

More Videos

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs 2:27

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

Pause
Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie” 0:49

Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie”

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.” 1:08

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.”

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 0:46

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

  • Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie”

    Long-time season ticket holder keeps tailgating and attending games because of the camaraderie between fans

Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie”

Long-time season ticket holder keeps tailgating and attending games because of the camaraderie between fans

Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Both of those, however, were generally violations of safety-related rules involving contact to a defenseless player. In Kelce’s instance, he was not considered defenseless because he’d had become a runner, and was deemed capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of Cyprien.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs 2:27

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

Pause
Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie” 0:49

Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie”

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.” 1:08

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.”

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 0:46

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

  • NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

    This Chiefs fan is having an especially hard time facing reality after his team lost at home to the Titans this past weekend in the playoffs. Video courtesy of @FitzyGFY/Twitter.

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

View More Video