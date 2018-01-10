More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day' 2:57

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there' 1:55

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there'

Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech 3:00

Gov. Eric Greitens called for tax cuts at State of the State speech

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

Meet Cerner’s cew Chairman & CEO, Brent Shafer 1:58

Meet Cerner’s cew Chairman & CEO, Brent Shafer

Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic 1:45

Hip, cool, travel trailer? Check out the Terry Classic

His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby 2:44

His father was killed with a gun, now they are his hobby

  • NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

    This Chiefs fan is having an especially hard time facing reality after his team lost at home to the Titans this past weekend in the playoffs. Video courtesy of @FitzyGFY/Twitter.

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

This Chiefs fan is having an especially hard time facing reality after his team lost at home to the Titans this past weekend in the playoffs. Video courtesy of @FitzyGFY/Twitter.
Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Chiefs

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.