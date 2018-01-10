Former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey has hired a few of his former assistants away to Cleveland, where he’s now the Browns’ GM.
Chiefs

Chiefs lose three in football ops to Cleveland Browns

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 03:01 PM

The Chiefs are losing a handful of members from their football operations staff. College scouting coordinator Dan Zegers, pro scout Jim Noel and area scout Matt Donahoe are all joining former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey in Cleveland, the Browns announced Wednesday.

All three originally joined the Chiefs’ staff under Dorsey, who was hired before the 2013 season and relieved of his duties last summer. The Chiefs were 43-21 in the regular season during his time in Kansas City.

In Cleveland, Zegers will retain the same title, personnel coordinator, while Donahoe will be a college scout and Noel will be the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

