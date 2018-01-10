'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.
The old Hotel President at 14th and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City flys a Chiefs' flag at half-staff on Monday following the Chiefs loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.
Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt discussed the offense losing steam in the second half of a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday possibly the last time as a Chief. The Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild card playoff game.
Kansas City Chiefs players Darrelle Revis and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, an NFL record.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.