Chiefs sign 10 to reserve-futures deals

The Chiefs signed 10 players to reserve-futures deals this week.
They are: running back George Atkinson, receiver Daniel Braverman, receiver Gehrig Dieter, tight end Anthony Firkser, guard/tackle Dillon Gordon, outside linebacker Tyrone Holmes, guard Kaleb Johnson, nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Will Redmond and tackle Andrew Wylie.
All 10 were on the Chiefs’ practice squad at the end of the season. Dieter is the only one who spent the entire season with the team.
Their signings give the Chiefs 15 players currently under contract on reserve-futures deals. The others are nose tackle Josh Augusta, cornerback Sheldon Price, cornerback Prince Charles Iworah, cornerback Makinton Dorleant and receiver Brandon Shippen.
Of the 15, only six — Atkinson, Braverman, Holmes, Purcell, Price, Iworah and Dorleant — have played a regular-season snap.
Reserve-futures contracts begin when the new league year opens in March and don’t count against teams’ current roster limits.
Only players who are not on an NFL team’s active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for these contracts.
Every once in a while, a player signed to a reserve-futures deal becomes a contributor. A few years ago, for instance, the Chiefs signed running back Spencer Ware to a reserve-futures deal, and he led the Chiefs in rushing in 2016 and was expected to be the starter in 2017 until he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Terez A. Paylor
