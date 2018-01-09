Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, right, was one of 10 players signed to reserve-futures contracts with the Chiefs this week.
Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, right, was one of 10 players signed to reserve-futures contracts with the Chiefs this week. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, right, was one of 10 players signed to reserve-futures contracts with the Chiefs this week. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs sign 10 to reserve-futures deals

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 11:22 AM

The Chiefs signed 10 players to reserve-futures deals this week.

They are: running back George Atkinson, receiver Daniel Braverman, receiver Gehrig Dieter, tight end Anthony Firkser, guard/tackle Dillon Gordon, outside linebacker Tyrone Holmes, guard Kaleb Johnson, nose tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Will Redmond and tackle Andrew Wylie.

All 10 were on the Chiefs’ practice squad at the end of the season. Dieter is the only one who spent the entire season with the team.

Their signings give the Chiefs 15 players currently under contract on reserve-futures deals. The others are nose tackle Josh Augusta, cornerback Sheldon Price, cornerback Prince Charles Iworah, cornerback Makinton Dorleant and receiver Brandon Shippen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 15, only six — Atkinson, Braverman, Holmes, Purcell, Price, Iworah and Dorleant — have played a regular-season snap.

Reserve-futures contracts begin when the new league year opens in March and don’t count against teams’ current roster limits.

Only players who are not on an NFL team’s active roster at the conclusion of the regular season are eligible for these contracts.

Every once in a while, a player signed to a reserve-futures deal becomes a contributor. A few years ago, for instance, the Chiefs signed running back Spencer Ware to a reserve-futures deal, and he led the Chiefs in rushing in 2016 and was expected to be the starter in 2017 until he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas City Chiefs flag flies at half-staff on top of the old Hotel President

    The old Hotel President at 14th and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City flys a Chiefs' flag at half-staff on Monday following the Chiefs loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs flag flies at half-staff on top of the old Hotel President

Kansas City Chiefs flag flies at half-staff on top of the old Hotel President 0:35

Kansas City Chiefs flag flies at half-staff on top of the old Hotel President
This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

View More Video