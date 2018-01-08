More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 0:59

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day' 2:57

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:21

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there' 1:55

  • Kansas City Chiefs flag flies at half-staff on top of the old Hotel President

    The old Hotel President at 14th and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City flys a Chiefs' flag at half-staff on Monday following the Chiefs loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs

Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.