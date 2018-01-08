Chiefs staff changes: Nagy hired as Bears coach, Childress considering retirement

More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays 1:23

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there' 1:55

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there'

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day' 2:57

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'

  • Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

    KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy dissects the last time the Chiefs faced the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, a game that ended in a loss.

KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy dissects the last time the Chiefs faced the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, a game that ended in a loss. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy dissects the last time the Chiefs faced the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, a game that ended in a loss. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs staff changes: Nagy hired as Bears coach, Childress considering retirement

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 11:06 AM

UPDATED 30 MINUTES AGO

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will have some work to do on the staff front this offseason, as the Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy as head coach Monday and assistant head coach Brad Childress is considering retirement.

Nagy, 39, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 after serving as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. In early December, Reid gave Nagy more responsibility following a stretch in which the club lost five of six games.

The Chiefs lost Nagy’s first game as their primary playcaller — 38-31 to the Jets — but the offense recaptured its early season form, drawing interest toward Nagy, who interviewed for the Bears job on Sunday after the Chiefs’ season ended the day before with a 22-21 Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Given the success another Reid disciple had this season, the Bears’ interest in Nagy makes sense. Doug Pederson, who was Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-15, has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-3 record, tied with Minnesota for the best record in the NFC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Internally, Nagy has been consistently praised by his players for his ability to relate to them and introduce fresh concepts to Reid’s West Coast offense. While Pederson learned Reid’s West Coast scheme nearly 20 years ago, Nagy has only been with Reid since 2008 and brings a different perspective.

Over the course of this season, players have also credited Nagy for at least some of the success the Chiefs have had with their college-style spread concepts, which helped them become only the second NFL team to produce a 4,000-yard passer (Alex Smith), 1,000-yard rusher (rookie Kareem Hunt), 1,000-yard receiver (Tyreek Hill) and 1,000-yard tight end (Travis Kelce).

With the loss of Nagy, Reid has internal options to fill the offensive coordinator position. Childress was the co-offensive coordinator until this season, while running backs coach Eric Bieniemy also has experience calling plays, from 2011-12 at Colorado, his alma mater. Tight ends coach Tom Melvin also called plays at UC-Santa Barbara from 1988-90 and Occidental from 1991-98.

The decision to replace could be made easier, however, if Childress decides to retire, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported on Monday. A source told The Star on Monday that Childress has been contemplating it for a while, and NFL Network reported Reid wouldn’t be able to talk Childress out of retirement, which could leave the door open for Bieniemy or another candidate.

In Childress, 61, Reid would lose a valued confidant and a nearly 40-year veteran with head coaching experience. His retirement, however, would open up the assistant head coach title, which Reid could use to retain an existing assistant with more money or lure a new assistant in a number of potential roles.

More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays 1:23

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there' 1:55

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there'

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day' 2:57

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'

  • This is the Andy Reid coaching Tree

    Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.

This is the Andy Reid coaching Tree

Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 1:34

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays 1:23

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there' 1:55

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there'

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day' 2:57

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'

  • This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

    Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

View More Video