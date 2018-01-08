Chiefs staff changes: Nagy hired as Bears coach, Childress considering retirement

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will have some work to do on the staff front this offseason, as the Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy as head coach Monday and assistant head coach Brad Childress is considering retirement.
Nagy, 39, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 after serving as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. In early December, Reid gave Nagy more responsibility following a stretch in which the club lost five of six games.
The Chiefs lost Nagy’s first game as their primary playcaller — 38-31 to the Jets — but the offense recaptured its early season form, drawing interest toward Nagy, who interviewed for the Bears job on Sunday after the Chiefs’ season ended the day before with a 22-21 Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Given the success another Reid disciple had this season, the Bears’ interest in Nagy makes sense. Doug Pederson, who was Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-15, has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-3 record, tied with Minnesota for the best record in the NFC.
Internally, Nagy has been consistently praised by his players for his ability to relate to them and introduce fresh concepts to Reid’s West Coast offense. While Pederson learned Reid’s West Coast scheme nearly 20 years ago, Nagy has only been with Reid since 2008 and brings a different perspective.
Over the course of this season, players have also credited Nagy for at least some of the success the Chiefs have had with their college-style spread concepts, which helped them become only the second NFL team to produce a 4,000-yard passer (Alex Smith), 1,000-yard rusher (rookie Kareem Hunt), 1,000-yard receiver (Tyreek Hill) and 1,000-yard tight end (Travis Kelce).
With the loss of Nagy, Reid has internal options to fill the offensive coordinator position. Childress was the co-offensive coordinator until this season, while running backs coach Eric Bieniemy also has experience calling plays, from 2011-12 at Colorado, his alma mater. Tight ends coach Tom Melvin also called plays at UC-Santa Barbara from 1988-90 and Occidental from 1991-98.
The decision to replace could be made easier, however, if Childress decides to retire, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported on Monday. A source told The Star on Monday that Childress has been contemplating it for a while, and NFL Network reported Reid wouldn’t be able to talk Childress out of retirement, which could leave the door open for Bieniemy or another candidate.
In Childress, 61, Reid would lose a valued confidant and a nearly 40-year veteran with head coaching experience. His retirement, however, would open up the assistant head coach title, which Reid could use to retain an existing assistant with more money or lure a new assistant in a number of potential roles.
