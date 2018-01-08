Chiefs staff changes: Nagy hired as Bears coach, Childress considering retirement

2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' Pause

1:34 This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

1:23 Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays

3:57 Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

1:55 Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there'