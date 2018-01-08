Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was hurt in the third quarter in Saturday’s playoff loss to Tennessee.
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was hurt in the third quarter in Saturday’s playoff loss to Tennessee. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs’ lineman Chris Jones tore knee ligament on Saturday

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 10:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tore a knee ligament, the medial collateral or MCL, in the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.

Jones — who led the Chiefs’ defensive linemen with 6  1/2 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and seven pass deflections — only played 20 of 70 possible snaps in the Wild Card playoff loss, in which the Chiefs surrendered 203 rushing yards to the ground-oriented Titans.

Following Jones’ injury, which occurred on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter with the Chiefs leading 21-3, the Titans scored 19 unanswered points.

Jones is expected to be healthy by the start of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program, which begins in mid-April, the source said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Jones’ MCL tear.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

