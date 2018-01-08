Chiefs’ lineman Chris Jones tore knee ligament on Saturday

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tore a knee ligament, the medial collateral or MCL, in the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.
Jones — who led the Chiefs’ defensive linemen with 6 1/2 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and seven pass deflections — only played 20 of 70 possible snaps in the Wild Card playoff loss, in which the Chiefs surrendered 203 rushing yards to the ground-oriented Titans.
Following Jones’ injury, which occurred on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter with the Chiefs leading 21-3, the Titans scored 19 unanswered points.
Jones is expected to be healthy by the start of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program, which begins in mid-April, the source said.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Jones’ MCL tear.
