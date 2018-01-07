Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.
Allison LongThe Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.
Kansas City Chiefs players Darrelle Revis and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, an NFL record.
Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt discussed the offense losing steam in the second half of a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 6, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith walked off the field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday possibly the last time as a Chief. The Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild card playoff game.