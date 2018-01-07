More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 1:04

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there' 1:55

Chiefs players talk about the Wild Card playoff loss: 'We're close. We're right there'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today' 0:29

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:21

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:17

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception 0:10

Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception

  • Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'

    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' playoff loss: 'It hurts just as much even the next day'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.
Allison Long The Kansas City Star