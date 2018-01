More Videos

1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

3:57 Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

0:29 Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

1:21 Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’

2:06 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'If you’re good enough, you come out with that win'

0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

0:12 Warpaint takes the field before Chiefs' playoff game

0:15 Fans at Arrowhead go crazy cheering on their Chiefs in playoff game

0:10 Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception

0:58 Experience the revved up atmosphere in Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' playoff game with Titans