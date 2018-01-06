Chiefs let Derrick Henry run wild in second half of Titans’ comeback win

More Videos 0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss Pause 0:32 Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:12 Warpaint takes the field before Chiefs' playoff game 0:15 Fans at Arrowhead go crazy cheering on their Chiefs in playoff game 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 0:49 Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie” 0:58 Experience the revved up atmosphere in Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' playoff game with Titans 11:46 Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'If you’re good enough, you come out with that win' Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson called Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans one of the toughest of his career. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson called Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans one of the toughest of his career. Sam Mcdowell The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson called Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans one of the toughest of his career. Sam Mcdowell The Kansas City Star