Chiefs let Derrick Henry run wild in second half of Titans’ comeback win

The elder statesman on the Chiefs’ defense stood in front of his locker this week for an obligatory conversation with the media. Within a couple of questions, linebacker Derrick Johnson made his primary talking point rather obvious. That message — centered around the need to stop the run in a playoff matchup with the Titans — was delivered in front of video cameras and tape recorders, but it felt intended for his teammates.
Why? Its repetition. On four occasions, Johnson twisted an answer back to the topic.
“They’re gonna stay in the run,” Johnson said. “And they should stay with the run to try to take out our crowd.”
In other words, the Chiefs knew what was coming Saturday.
It didn’t seem to matter.
The Titans ran for more than 150 yards in the second half of a 22-21 comeback win Saturday against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The charge was led by Derrick Henry, who finished with 156 yards on 23 carries.
The Titans played without DeMarco Murray, who led them in carries in 2017, but he was hardly missed. Murray’s absence left a heavy workload for Henry, and Henry responded as a man who has long been waiting for the bell-cow role.
The majority of his damage arrived after halftime, as the Titans’ made their comeback. Henry scored on a 35-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter. He wasn’t touched on the initial 33 yards of his march toward the end zone, a gallop that cut the margin to 21-16.
Henry is the bigger of the Titans’ backfield options — he’s 6-3, 250 — and he found most of his success between the tackles. Not fancy. But effective.
And like most big backs, he found success against a tiring defense. The Chiefs actually held Henry somewhat in check in the opening half — when he had 10 carries for 42 yards and did not gain a single first down on a rush — but he rolled through tackles afterward.
Henry had 114 yards after halftime. He ran for a the game-clinching first down on the final drive, preventing the Chiefs’ offense one last opportunity with the football — using the aid of a block from his quarterback.
