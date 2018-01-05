Two Chiefs named to AP’s All-Pro team, but they aren’t Kareem Hunt or Tyreek Hill

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz have been named second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press.
Kelce and Schwartz are the only Chiefs to make the team.
This is the second consecutive All-Pro honor for Kelce, 28, who led the Chiefs in catches with 83 and finished second in receiving yards with 1,038. He also caught eight touchdown passes. Kelce was a first-teamer a year ago, but he lost out this time to New England's Rob Gronkowski, who caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns and received 40 votes to Kelce’s 10.
This is also the second consecutive All-Pro honor for Schwartz, 28, who shared the honor with Carolina’s Daryl Williams. Each received three votes behind Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson, who garnered 40.
Schwartz has played 6,351 consecutive snaps and was at his best this season against the AFC West’s top edge rushers, including Oakland’s Khalil Mack, Denver’s Von Miller and the Chargers’ Melvin Ingram.
One Chief who made the Pro Bowl but didn’t make All-Pro was rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing with 1,327 yards but was beat out on the first team by Rams star Todd Gurley, who rushed for 1,305 yards and keyed Los Angeles’ resurgence. Gurley received 46 of 50 votes, while Pittsburgh star Le’Veon Bell, who logged 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns, received three and made the second team. Hunt received one vote.
Another Chief who made the Pro Bowl but didn’t make All-Pro was second-year receiver Tyreek Hill, who was named to the Pro Bowl as a returner by returning 25 punts for 204 yards and a touchdown but was beat out for first-team All-Pro honors by the Lions’ Jamal Agnew and the Rams’ Pharoh Cooper.
While Hill averaged 8.16 yards per punt return, Agnew averaged 15.4 per punt and Cooper 12.4. Agnew and Cooper also returned some kicks this year, while Hill did not. Agnew received 40 votes, while Cooper received six and Hill finished with three.
Hill also received a vote at the flex spot, which went to Le’Veon Bell (first team) and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara (second team).
Marcus Peters, who led the Chiefs in interceptions with five, received a single vote at cornerback. He lost out to Detroit’s Jacksonville’s Jalen Ramsey (29), Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes (21), Jacksonville’s A.J. Bouye (18) and the Chargers’ Casey Hayward (12).
