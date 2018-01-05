How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

KC Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson was the offensive star of last weekend’s game in Denver. On Thursday, he talked about Saturday’s playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead and coach Andy Reid praised Wilson’s improvement.
The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.
KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the football only one time on Sunday in Denver ... one carry for a 35-yard touchdown and the 2017 NFL rushing title. Hunt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about his effort to stay fresh for the playoffs.
KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt heard from former teammate and current Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop via text message this week. “Of course," Colquitt said in mock disgust, "he reached out for tickets. Unbelievable.”