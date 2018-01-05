How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year Pause

0:40 Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries

2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

0:43 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

1:24 Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs

0:36 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field'

2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

3:07 Game plan with Terez Paylor: How the Chiefs can beat the Raiders