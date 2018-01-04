The four Chiefs general managers who had a hand in crafting this year’s playoff team are, from left to right (in order of newest to oldest): Brett Veach, John Dorsey, Scott Pioli and Carl Peterson.
The four Chiefs general managers who had a hand in crafting this year’s playoff team are, from left to right (in order of newest to oldest): Brett Veach, John Dorsey, Scott Pioli and Carl Peterson. Star file photos
The four Chiefs general managers who had a hand in crafting this year’s playoff team are, from left to right (in order of newest to oldest): Brett Veach, John Dorsey, Scott Pioli and Carl Peterson. Star file photos

Chiefs

How the Chiefs were built: Four general managers have hand in this playoff team

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 02:48 PM

The current Chiefs roster has its origins in 2005, the final season under head coach Dick Vermeil. Linebacker Derrick Johnson and punter Dustin Colquitt were part of that year’s draft class.

Linebacker Tamba Hali arrived the next season, the first under coach Herm Edwards.

But the bulk of the Chiefs’ current 53-man roster has been built over the past couple of seasons. Today’s roster has members who have played for five head coaches and four general managers. More than half were drafted by the Chiefs. Another 20 or so were signed as free agents; the rest came by trades or waiver claims.

They were part of history this year, the first group to play for a Chiefs team that captured a second straight division title.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s the current 53-man roster the Chiefs take into Saturday’s AFC Wild Card-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, sorted by general manager.

Carl Peterson

2005

LB Derrick Johnson (Draft, 1st round): Chiefs’ career tackle leader has seen his snaps diminish but can still make plays.

P Dustin Colquitt (D-3): Climbing NFL career charts for punters and remains terrific with punts inside the 20.

2006

LB Tamba Hali (D-1): Chiefs’ elder statesman hinted of retirement this week. Would love to get to 100 sacks (has 89  1/2 ).

Scott Pioli

2011

LB Justin Houston (D-3): Remains team’s most feared pass rusher, led Chiefs with 10  1/2 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

DE Allen Bailey (D-3): When healthy, Bailey is a physical lineman and solid against the run.

John Dorsey

2013

T Eric Fisher (D-1): Solid left-side tackle started 15 games. Didn’t match Pro Bowl season of 2016.

TE Travis Kelce (D-3): Another Pro Bowl season for one of the game’s top tight ends.

QB Tyler Bray (FA): Rough NFL debut after muffing handoff on first snap in a regular-season game last week.

TE Demetrius Harris (FA): Seems to makes the difficult catch but inconsistent on simpler ones.

LB Frank Zombo (FA): Hard-hat kind of player who is better against the run.

FB Anthony Sherman (Trade-Cardinals): Coming off the best and most productive game of his career.

QB Alex Smith (Trade-San 49ers): Enters playoffs coming off best season of his career ... but can he win in the playoffs?

S Ron Parker (Trade-Seahawks): Took over a leadership role in secondary with Eric Berry’s injury.

2014

CB Phillip Gaines (D-3): Uneven season ends with trip to injured-reserve list.

G Zach Fulton (D-6): Mr. Reliable of offensive line, Fulton has made most of move to center with Morse’s injury.

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (D-6): Was off to a fast start when slowed by a knee injury. But has come on strong in last few games.

S Daniel Sorenson (FA): His team-leading 94 tackles are 21 more than the next-closest Chief.

RB Charcandrick West (FA): In 45 touches (rushing, receiving), West has found end zone four times.

WR Albert Wilson (FA): Increasingly important part of the wide receiving corps.

More Videos

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Pause
Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field' 0:36

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field'

Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets 0:52

Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph 1:32

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 1:59

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

  • The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com

2015

CB Marcus Peters (D-1): With a team-best five interceptions, another big season ... but most volative of pro career, too.

CB Steven Nelson (D-3): Became a starter after missing first half of season with a core-muscle injury.

LB Ramik Wilson (D-4): Former starter returned fumble for touchdown against Broncos last week.

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (D-6): One of team’s most improved players from last season.

LS James Winchester (FA): Was there a bad snap in 2017?

2016

DE Chris Jones (D-2): When he’s focused (verses Eagles), Jones can be a beast.

G Parker Ehinger (D-4): Finally saw action with start in season finale.

S Eric Murray (D-4): Battled through some tough games, tied for Chiefs’ lead in special-teams tackles.

WR Demarcus Robinson (D-4): Role increased with Chris Conley’s injury

WR Tyreek Hill (D-5): Grew into role as No. 1 receiver this year and should have been Pro Bowler at that position.

CB Terrance Mitchell (FA): Tended to draw flags but played above expectations.

T Mitchell Schwartz (FA): The consecutive game/snap streak remained intact last week.

LB Terrance Smith (FA): Collected first career interception against the Broncos.

CB Kenneth Acker (trade-49ers): Former 49ers starter had fewest defensive snaps among team’s regular cornerbacks.

G Bryan Witzmann (waiver claim-Cowboys): Four-year pro became a starter for the first time in 2017.

More Videos

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Pause
Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field' 0:36

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field'

Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets 0:52

Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph 1:32

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 1:59

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

  • Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

    The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-6 in their last eight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, and more often than not those games ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-6 in their last eight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, and more often than not those games ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

John Dorsey/Brett Veach

2017

QB Patrick Mahomes (D-1): The future quarterback didn’t disappoint in Denver last week.

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (D-2): Rookie season spent transitioning from lineman to outside linebacker.

RB Kareem Hunt (D-3): Best season ever by a Chiefs rookie running back.

WR Jehu Chesson (D-4): Got 67 of his 84 offensive snaps this season against Broncos last week.

LB Eukeme Eligwe (D-5): Special-teams regular who made first NFL start on defense last week at Denver.

S Leon McQuay (D-6): Spent most of the season on practice squad.

DE Jarvis Jenkins (FA): NFL veteran worked way into defensive-line rotation.

DT Bennie Logan (FA): Turned in the superb season expected when Chiefs signed him.

OL Jordan Devey (FA): Got offensive snaps for only the third game last week.

K Harrison Butker (FA): Rookie lost job with Carolina Panthers and found success in record-setting season.

CB Darrelle Revis (FA): Late-season acquisition brought veteran presence to secondary.

TE Orsen Charles (FA): Only two receptions, but one went for 35 yards to set up score against Dolphins.

DT Justin Hamilton (FA): Late-season pickup when linebacker Dee Ford went on injured reserve.

CB Keith Reaser (FA): Added to 53 in mid-December when center Mitch Morse went on IR.

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (trade-Seahawks): Came to Chiefs in D.J. Alexander trade and tied for team lead in special-teams tackles.

LB Reggie Ragland (trade-Bills): May be the second-half defensive MVP for the Chiefs.

OL Cameron Erving (trade-Browns): Former first-round pick make a handful of starts.

WR Marcus Kemp (FA): Practice-squad player added to 53 this week with injury to De’Anthony Thomas.

RB C.J. Spiller (FA): Back on the roster (for fifth time) with injury to Akeem Hunt.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Pause
Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:43

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field' 0:36

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field'

Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets 0:52

Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph 1:32

Chiefs president Mark Donovan: It's back to St. Joseph

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 1:59

Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

  • Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt on Andy Reid’s impact

    Veteran KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt spoke about head coach Andy Reid’s legacy and immediate impact upon joining the Chiefs in 2013.

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt on Andy Reid’s impact

View More Video