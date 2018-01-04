How the Chiefs were built: Four general managers have hand in this playoff team

The current Chiefs roster has its origins in 2005, the final season under head coach Dick Vermeil. Linebacker Derrick Johnson and punter Dustin Colquitt were part of that year’s draft class.
Linebacker Tamba Hali arrived the next season, the first under coach Herm Edwards.
But the bulk of the Chiefs’ current 53-man roster has been built over the past couple of seasons. Today’s roster has members who have played for five head coaches and four general managers. More than half were drafted by the Chiefs. Another 20 or so were signed as free agents; the rest came by trades or waiver claims.
They were part of history this year, the first group to play for a Chiefs team that captured a second straight division title.
Here’s the current 53-man roster the Chiefs take into Saturday’s AFC Wild Card-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, sorted by general manager.
Carl Peterson
2005
LB Derrick Johnson (Draft, 1st round): Chiefs’ career tackle leader has seen his snaps diminish but can still make plays.
P Dustin Colquitt (D-3): Climbing NFL career charts for punters and remains terrific with punts inside the 20.
2006
LB Tamba Hali (D-1): Chiefs’ elder statesman hinted of retirement this week. Would love to get to 100 sacks (has 89 1/2 ).
Scott Pioli
2011
LB Justin Houston (D-3): Remains team’s most feared pass rusher, led Chiefs with 10 1/2 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.
DE Allen Bailey (D-3): When healthy, Bailey is a physical lineman and solid against the run.
John Dorsey
2013
T Eric Fisher (D-1): Solid left-side tackle started 15 games. Didn’t match Pro Bowl season of 2016.
TE Travis Kelce (D-3): Another Pro Bowl season for one of the game’s top tight ends.
QB Tyler Bray (FA): Rough NFL debut after muffing handoff on first snap in a regular-season game last week.
TE Demetrius Harris (FA): Seems to makes the difficult catch but inconsistent on simpler ones.
LB Frank Zombo (FA): Hard-hat kind of player who is better against the run.
FB Anthony Sherman (Trade-Cardinals): Coming off the best and most productive game of his career.
QB Alex Smith (Trade-San 49ers): Enters playoffs coming off best season of his career ... but can he win in the playoffs?
S Ron Parker (Trade-Seahawks): Took over a leadership role in secondary with Eric Berry’s injury.
2014
CB Phillip Gaines (D-3): Uneven season ends with trip to injured-reserve list.
G Zach Fulton (D-6): Mr. Reliable of offensive line, Fulton has made most of move to center with Morse’s injury.
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (D-6): Was off to a fast start when slowed by a knee injury. But has come on strong in last few games.
S Daniel Sorenson (FA): His team-leading 94 tackles are 21 more than the next-closest Chief.
RB Charcandrick West (FA): In 45 touches (rushing, receiving), West has found end zone four times.
WR Albert Wilson (FA): Increasingly important part of the wide receiving corps.
2015
CB Marcus Peters (D-1): With a team-best five interceptions, another big season ... but most volative of pro career, too.
CB Steven Nelson (D-3): Became a starter after missing first half of season with a core-muscle injury.
LB Ramik Wilson (D-4): Former starter returned fumble for touchdown against Broncos last week.
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (D-6): One of team’s most improved players from last season.
LS James Winchester (FA): Was there a bad snap in 2017?
2016
DE Chris Jones (D-2): When he’s focused (verses Eagles), Jones can be a beast.
G Parker Ehinger (D-4): Finally saw action with start in season finale.
S Eric Murray (D-4): Battled through some tough games, tied for Chiefs’ lead in special-teams tackles.
WR Demarcus Robinson (D-4): Role increased with Chris Conley’s injury
WR Tyreek Hill (D-5): Grew into role as No. 1 receiver this year and should have been Pro Bowler at that position.
CB Terrance Mitchell (FA): Tended to draw flags but played above expectations.
T Mitchell Schwartz (FA): The consecutive game/snap streak remained intact last week.
LB Terrance Smith (FA): Collected first career interception against the Broncos.
CB Kenneth Acker (trade-49ers): Former 49ers starter had fewest defensive snaps among team’s regular cornerbacks.
G Bryan Witzmann (waiver claim-Cowboys): Four-year pro became a starter for the first time in 2017.
John Dorsey/Brett Veach
2017
QB Patrick Mahomes (D-1): The future quarterback didn’t disappoint in Denver last week.
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (D-2): Rookie season spent transitioning from lineman to outside linebacker.
RB Kareem Hunt (D-3): Best season ever by a Chiefs rookie running back.
WR Jehu Chesson (D-4): Got 67 of his 84 offensive snaps this season against Broncos last week.
LB Eukeme Eligwe (D-5): Special-teams regular who made first NFL start on defense last week at Denver.
S Leon McQuay (D-6): Spent most of the season on practice squad.
DE Jarvis Jenkins (FA): NFL veteran worked way into defensive-line rotation.
DT Bennie Logan (FA): Turned in the superb season expected when Chiefs signed him.
OL Jordan Devey (FA): Got offensive snaps for only the third game last week.
K Harrison Butker (FA): Rookie lost job with Carolina Panthers and found success in record-setting season.
CB Darrelle Revis (FA): Late-season acquisition brought veteran presence to secondary.
TE Orsen Charles (FA): Only two receptions, but one went for 35 yards to set up score against Dolphins.
DT Justin Hamilton (FA): Late-season pickup when linebacker Dee Ford went on injured reserve.
CB Keith Reaser (FA): Added to 53 in mid-December when center Mitch Morse went on IR.
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (trade-Seahawks): Came to Chiefs in D.J. Alexander trade and tied for team lead in special-teams tackles.
LB Reggie Ragland (trade-Bills): May be the second-half defensive MVP for the Chiefs.
OL Cameron Erving (trade-Browns): Former first-round pick make a handful of starts.
WR Marcus Kemp (FA): Practice-squad player added to 53 this week with injury to De’Anthony Thomas.
RB C.J. Spiller (FA): Back on the roster (for fifth time) with injury to Akeem Hunt.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
