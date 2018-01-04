Chiefs injury report: Wilson, Hali on track to play; Titans missing key back

Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson and linebacker Tamba Hali are in line to play Saturday against the Titans despite the fact that each missed at least one practice this week, coach Andy Reid said.
But defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches was unable to practice Thursday with an ankle injury. Reid called his status day-to-day. Hali, who had been a limited participant in practices earlier this week, also did not practice Thursday, but Reid said he will be ready for Saturday’s playoff opener.
The Titans will be without one of their key offensive contributors. Running back DeMarco Murray was ruled out with a knee sprain. Tennessee, a team that likes to run the ball, figures to lean heavily to Derrick Henry in Murray’s absence. The two backs split carries this season.
Wilson is coming off the best game of his career, with 10 catches and 147 yards against Denver.
“He’s played well. He’ll have a big challenge on Saturday because this is a good secondary,” Reid said, adding, “We’ve worked him at the slot and on the outside, so he’s done well and improved in both those spots.”
