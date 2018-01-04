Chiefs training camp will return to Missouri Western for 2018

Chiefs training camp will return to Missouri Western in St. Joseph, the team announced on Thursday.
The deal is for 2018 with an option for 2019.
“The entire community has been so supportive since we moved there in 2010, and the school has been really cooperative,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.
Donovan said the team hears from other schools and venues about training game, and more teams are holding camp at their own facility.
But the Chiefs like the short trip north.
“We look at what other teams are doing and more and more are moving home and practicing in their training facility,” Donovan said. “There are some advantages to that. We love Missouri Western.”
