Free towels, the drum leader, parking facts and more info about Chiefs-Titans game

By Pete Grathoff

January 04, 2018 12:04 PM

It’s been nearly 24 years since the Chiefs last won a home playoff game, and a fan who was at that contest will be banging the drum at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday.

Actor and Chiefs/K-State/Royals fan Eric Stonestreet will do the honors before the Chiefs play the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game.

A Chiefs fan tweeted at Stonestreet and said he was at Arrowhead when Joe Montana and the Chiefs beat the Steelers 27-24 in overtime on Jan. 8, 1994. The fan expects Stonestreet to be a good-luck charm against the Titans.

Stonestreet responded: “I was at that game too. I appreciate your vote of confidence and I’ll do my best to beat that drum, loud, proud and on time. I assure you of that. #ChiefsKingdom”

Here’s more on what fans need to know:

KICKOFF: 3:35 p.m.

PARKING: The gates will open at 10:30 a.m. Season-ticket members who had purchased season-long parking can buy prepaid parking for $30. All other prepaid parking will be $40 (plus applicable fees), while parking on the day of the game will be $60 cash at the tollgates. There is more information at www.chiefs.com/parking.

THE GATES: Open at 1:30 p.m.

SECURITY: The clear-bag policy, which has been in place for all Chiefs games, is in effect for the playoff game.

FREE SWAG: The Chiefs are giving a free rally towel to everyone at the game.

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM: Country singer Clay Walker (“You’re Beginning To Get To Me”) will perform the anthem. The Fort Leonard Wood Non-Commissioned Officers Academy will be the Color Guard. A B-2 flyover from 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base is planned (weather permitting).

TV: ABC (Channel 9) in Kansas City, ESPN nationally.

ANNOUNCERS: Sean McDonough (play by play), Jon Gruden (analyst), Lisa Salters (Chiefs sideline reporter), Adam Schefter (Titans sideline reporter).

PREGAME SHOW: ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” will be at Arrowhead Stadium starting at 2 p.m. Suzy Kolber will host a pregame show from Arrowhead Stadium. Randy Moss, Charles Woodson, Matt Hasselbeck and Steve Young will work as analysts.

RADIO: 101.1 FM (KCFX) will carry the game with Mitch Holthus and Kendall Gammon in the booth, and Dani Welniak working as sideline reporter.

SPANISH-SPEAKING TV: ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and John Sutcliffe commentating.

WEATHER: As of noon on Thursday, the forecast was for a high of 35 degrees with mostly sunny skies, per the Weather Channel.

