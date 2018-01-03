Chiefs’ Zach Fulton settling in to new home in center of offensive line

More Videos 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 Pause 1:59 Chiefs are keeping Kareem Hunt fresh for the playoffs 0:44 Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along” 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 0:52 Former Chiefs kicker Succop asks punter Colquitt for tickets 0:54 Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 2:47 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along” KC Chiefs center Zach Fulton has assumed the starting job in the wake of a season-ending injury to Mitch Morse. Both coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy like Fulton’s play. KC Chiefs center Zach Fulton has assumed the starting job in the wake of a season-ending injury to Mitch Morse. Both coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy like Fulton’s play. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

