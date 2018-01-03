Tickets for a Titan? Chiefs’ Colquitt draws the line there

For five years with the Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt and Ryan Succop were linked as punter/holder and kicker.
Thanks to the phone and social media and the relationship between their wives (Christia and Paige), they’ve kept up with each other and remained what Colquitt called dear friends even since Succop was cut by the Chiefs and ended up with Tennessee in 2014.
Just the same, Colquitt has to draw the line somewhere — which he did when Succop texted him this week asking if he could help him with tickets for their playoff game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
When Colquitt asked if the tickets were for Chiefs fans or Titans fans, he said Succop just texted back an LOL emoji.
“Unbelievable,” Colquitt said in feigned disgust. “So I told him there’s a cool website called StubHub that he can get on.”
