The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: "a starter all along"

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: "a starter all along"

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Tyreek Hill's plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We're gonna take it old school'

Tyreek Hill's plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We're gonna take it old school'

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs' Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's gonna be special'

Chiefs' Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's gonna be special'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team's home playoff-win drought

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team's home playoff-win drought

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

    KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt heard from former teammate and current Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop via text message this week. "Of course," Colquitt said in mock disgust, "he reached out for tickets. Unbelievable."

Chiefs

Tickets for a Titan? Chiefs' Colquitt draws the line there

By Vahe Gregorian

vgregorian@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 03:06 PM

For five years with the Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt and Ryan Succop were linked as punter/holder and kicker.

Thanks to the phone and social media and the relationship between their wives (Christia and Paige), they’ve kept up with each other and remained what Colquitt called dear friends even since Succop was cut by the Chiefs and ended up with Tennessee in 2014.

Just the same, Colquitt has to draw the line somewhere — which he did when Succop texted him this week asking if he could help him with tickets for their playoff game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

When Colquitt asked if the tickets were for Chiefs fans or Titans fans, he said Succop just texted back an LOL emoji.

“Unbelievable,” Colquitt said in feigned disgust. “So I told him there’s a cool website called StubHub that he can get on.”

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along” 0:44

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along”

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 0:54

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school'

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:27

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along” 0:44

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along”

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 0:54

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school'

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:27

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

