Chiefs injury report: receiver Albert Wilson set to return to practice

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 1:16

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:27

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 0:54

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school'

Watch the Chiefs warm up to Tamba Hali’s music 0:41

Watch the Chiefs warm up to Tamba Hali’s music

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.
The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs injury report: receiver Albert Wilson set to return to practice

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 01:21 PM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

After a hamstring injury kept him out of the Chiefs’ first practice this week, wide receiver Albert Wilson was expected to return to the field Wednesday.

Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) and defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) and Jarvis Jenkins (knee) were not expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Wilson posted career-best numbers in Sunday’s victory in Denver, with 10 receptions for 147 yards. Over the past six games, he has 25 catches for 333 yards and a touchdown. He missed Tuesday’s practice with what coach Andy Reid called a “slight hamstring” injury.

Nunez-Roches and Jenkins also sat out Tuesday, and Hali was a limited participant.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

