Chiefs injury report: receiver Albert Wilson set to return to practice

After a hamstring injury kept him out of the Chiefs’ first practice this week, wide receiver Albert Wilson was expected to return to the field Wednesday.
Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) and defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) and Jarvis Jenkins (knee) were not expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Wilson posted career-best numbers in Sunday’s victory in Denver, with 10 receptions for 147 yards. Over the past six games, he has 25 catches for 333 yards and a touchdown. He missed Tuesday’s practice with what coach Andy Reid called a “slight hamstring” injury.
Nunez-Roches and Jenkins also sat out Tuesday, and Hali was a limited participant.
Never miss a local story.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments