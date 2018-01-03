More Videos

1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

0:54 Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school'

1:25 Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: 'Hard to believe its only been two years'

2:47 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

0:41 Watch the Chiefs warm up to Tamba Hali’s music

6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

0:28 Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut