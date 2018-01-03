More Videos

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:31

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Pause
Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Watch the Chiefs warm up to Tamba Hali’s music 0:41

Watch the Chiefs warm up to Tamba Hali’s music

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 0:54

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school'

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 1:03

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 12:13

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

  • Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

    The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-6 in their last eight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, and more often than not those games ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-6 in their last eight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, and more often than not those games ended in heartbreaking fashion.
Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

Chiefs

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes Chiefs writer Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Sam Mellinger for a Facebook Live broadcast on the Chiefs heading to Denver for the final game of the regular season and rookie Patrick Mahomes getting the start.