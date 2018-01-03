Alex, Kareem, Tyreek, Marcus & Co.: through the Chiefs’ season in photos and sound

More Videos 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed Pause 2:47 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:54 Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 1:25 Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: 'Hard to believe its only been two years' 0:41 Watch the Chiefs warm up to Tamba Hali’s music 1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer. The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com