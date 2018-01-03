More Videos

  The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.

The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com
The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor deulitt@kcstar.com, tpaylor@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Alex, Kareem, Tyreek, Marcus & Co.: through the Chiefs’ season in photos and sound

By Jeff Rosen

jrosen@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 09:29 AM

UPDATED 31 MINUTES AGO

Ups, downs, highs, lows — this season has had it all for the Chiefs.

And it’s not over yet.

With this weekend’s AFC Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Tennessee Titans mere hours away at Arrowhead Stadium, we thought it would be fun to take you through the home team’s 10-6 regular season in pictures and words by David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor, respectively ... and being respectful of your time, we’ve made sure you’ll be able to do it in just 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

Watch this video and get pumped for Saturday’s playoff opener.

Jeff Rosen: 816-234-4706, @jeff_rosen88

  Comments  

