Cheap Chiefs playoff tickets are available on secondary market

The Chiefs haven’t played many of them, but if you’ve never been to an NFL playoff game, now may be the time — especially in terms of affordability.
The cheapest ticket on the secondary market for the Chiefs-Titans AFC Wild Card-round game on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium is $51, according to TicketIQ.com.
That’s the NFL’s cheapest playoff ticket this year.
The average price for a Chiefs ticket on Tuesday is $154, with more than 8,000 available on the secondary market.
Saturday will mark the eighth playoff game at Arrowhead. The Chiefs won their first two home playoff games, over the Raiders in 1991 and Steelers in 1993, but have dropped their most recent five, including last year’s division-round loss to the Steelers.
Information on how to obtain tickets is available at chiefs.com.
