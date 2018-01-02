Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson caught a 14-yard pass catch on third down and eight during the third quarter in Denver on Sunday.
Chiefs

After breakout game, Chiefs WR Albert Wilson expected to miss practice with injury

January 02, 2018 12:16 PM

The Chiefs will begin their playoff preparations without wide receiver Albert Wilson.

After a career-best game Sunday in Denver, Wilson is expected to sit out practice Tuesday with a “slight hamstring” injury, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines and defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jarvis Jenkins aren’t expected to practice Tuesday either, Reid said.

Gaines suffered an elbow injury in Denver; Jenkins has swelling in his knee; and Nunez-Roches has a sore ankle, per Reid.

Wilson had 10 catches for 147 yards in Sunday’s win against Denver. Both numbers were career-highs for Wilson, who has 554 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Nunez-Roches has 24 tackles and half a sack this season. Jenkins has 10 tackles and one sack.

The Chiefs play host to the Titans on Saturday in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.

