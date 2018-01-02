After breakout game, Chiefs WR Albert Wilson expected to miss practice with injury

The Chiefs will begin their playoff preparations without wide receiver Albert Wilson.
After a career-best game Sunday in Denver, Wilson is expected to sit out practice Tuesday with a “slight hamstring” injury, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Cornerback Phillip Gaines and defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Jarvis Jenkins aren’t expected to practice Tuesday either, Reid said.
Gaines suffered an elbow injury in Denver; Jenkins has swelling in his knee; and Nunez-Roches has a sore ankle, per Reid.
Wilson had 10 catches for 147 yards in Sunday’s win against Denver. Both numbers were career-highs for Wilson, who has 554 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games this season.
Nunez-Roches has 24 tackles and half a sack this season. Jenkins has 10 tackles and one sack.
The Chiefs play host to the Titans on Saturday in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.
