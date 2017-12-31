More Videos

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Pause
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 1:03

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 0:28

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 2:12

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 1:39

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 12:13

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated' 0:59

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'

  • Andy Reid happy with how backups get chance to step up in victory over Broncos

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid analyzes team’s 27-24 victory at Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. Reid speaks about some players' injuries as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid analyzes team’s 27-24 victory at Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. Reid speaks about some players' injuries as well. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid analyzes team’s 27-24 victory at Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. Reid speaks about some players' injuries as well. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

With many reserves in action, Chiefs record ‘great team win’

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 08:45 PM

DENVER

Ramik Wilson stayed around the play, followed it, and when the opportunity presented itself he took full advantage.

The same could be said of Wilson’s season.

In the micro, Wilson found himself trailing a play that started when Chris Jones sacked and stripped Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch. The ball bounded away past a couple of players but not Wilson who scooped an scored from 11 yards to help the Chiefs end the regular season with a 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.

“Anything to help contribute, I’m all for it,” Wilson said. “We had great pressure by Chris. I saw it and went for it. I had to capitalize.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wilson had the second touchdown of a three-year NFL career in which he was a starter for most of 2016 but had recorded only 60 defensive snaps on this season before Sunday.

But with the Chiefs locked into their playoff spot, the finale was going to bring opportunity to Wilson and many others on the second and third lines of the depth chart. Hints of what was to come came when the Chiefs’ inactive list was announced some 90 minutes before kickoff.

Front liners Marcus Peters, Travis Kelce, Ron Parker, Derrick Johnson and Bennie Logan would not play, joining Tyreek Hill and Charcandrick West, who didn’t make the trip.

On defense, none of the regulars started. Jones, cornerback Steven Nelson and one or two other regulars pitched in more than expected because of injuries.

Rookie cornerback Leon McQuay made his NFL debut. He made a couple of hard tackles, but came out of the game after one of them to be checked for a concussion. Tackle Justin Hamilton, acquired earlier this year, saw his first action with the Chiefs. So did cornerback Keith Reaser. Rookies Tanoh Kpassagnon and Ukeme Eligwe manned outside linebacker most of the game.

Terrance Smith and Wilson got the start at inside linebacker, and they teamed up for a drive-halting interception late in the second quarter when a Lynch pass deflected off Wilson’s arms and into Smith’s hands.

The reserves got the word about the play early in the week.

“It gave us time to prepare and game plan, us and the rest of the guys, so we were ready to go,” Wilson said.

The Chiefs came up with three takeaways and recorded five sacks, two by Kpassagnon and one each by Eligwe and Reaser, in addition to Jones’ big play. The defensive side of the postgame locker room celebrated loudly, but Wilson seemed content with a more subdued approach.

“Today felt real good, great,” Wilson said. “It’s been a while. We finished out on a good note, and we got the opportunity to show what we could do. This was a great team win.”

More Videos

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Pause
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 1:03

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 0:28

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 2:12

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 1:39

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 12:13

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated' 0:59

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'

  • Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

    Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman praises rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Mahomes' debut in a 27-24 win over Denver.

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman praises rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Mahomes' debut in a 27-24 win over Denver.

Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

Pause
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 1:03

Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 0:28

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 2:12

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 1:39

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 12:13

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated' 0:59

Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

View More Video