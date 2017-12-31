With many reserves in action, Chiefs record ‘great team win’

More Videos 2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver Pause 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 0:28 Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 2:34 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:12 Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 1:39 Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 0:59 Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid happy with how backups get chance to step up in victory over Broncos Chiefs head coach Andy Reid analyzes team’s 27-24 victory at Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. Reid speaks about some players' injuries as well. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid analyzes team’s 27-24 victory at Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. Reid speaks about some players' injuries as well. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

