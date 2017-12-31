Peters, Kelce among the inactives for Chiefs against Broncos

As expected, several starters are on the inactive list for the Chiefs today against the Broncos.
Wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill and running back Charcandrick West didn’t make the trip. Hill is dealing with a family death and West was among several players who missed practice last week with the flu.
Also not active are cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce, safety Ron Parker, linebacker Derrick Johnson and defensive lineman Bennie Logan.
Three quarterbacks will be active for the Chiefs, including Tyler Bray for the first time this season. Also not on the inactive list is guard Parker Ehinger, who could see his first action this season.
Peters’ season ends with five interceptions and pair of fumble recoveries. Kelce finishes with 83 receptions and 1,038 yards with eight touchdowns.
Sunday’s game against the Broncos can’t alter the Chiefs’ playoff position. They’re the No. 4 seed and their opponent in the wild-card round will be determined later in the day.
For the Broncos, running back Jamaal Charles, the former Chiefs star, is inactive as is former Chiefs offensive lineman and Blue Springs High standout Donald Stephenson.
