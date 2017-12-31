Plenty of firsts for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes at Denver today

Consider these historical reminders as Patrick Mahomes makes his first NFL start today.
Mahomes becomes the first rookie quarterback to start a game for the Chiefs in a non-strike season since Steve Fuller in 1979.
Fuller, who went to Clemson, made 12 starts for the Chiefs as a rookie for coach Marv Levy: 13 the next season and 31 in his four years in Kansas City.
A few things to know as kickoff (3:25 p.m. Central on CBS) approaches:
▪ If the Chiefs win, Mahomes would become the first starting quarterback drafted by the Chiefs to win a game for Kansas City since Todd Blackledge, who was drafted in 1983. Blackledge became a starter in 1984 and went 13-11 as the No. 1 quarterback over five seasons with the Chiefs.
▪ Mahomes played his college career at Texas Tech, where some college football’s most productive quarterbacks have played for the past 15 or so years. The first in the line of recent gunslingers was current Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury.
But none of those quarterbacks from Kingsbury on ever made an NFL start. Kingsbury appeared in one game for the Jets in 2005 and Graham Harrell played in four games for the Packers in 2012.
Thus, Mahomes will become the first Texas Tech quarterback to start an NFL game since Billy Joe Tolliver finished his career with the Saints in 1999.
Blair Kerkhoff
