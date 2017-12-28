Chiefs’ Parker Ehinger eager to make season debut vs. Denver

More Videos 3:10 Chiefs OL Parker Ehinger on return: “I’ve been ready since I got activated in Week 2” Pause 0:28 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 1:43 Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz's six-season streak may be in jeopardy Sunday 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:32 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes warms up Wednesday 3:37 Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB 2:08 After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs OL Parker Ehinger on return: “I’ve been ready since I got activated in Week 2” Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Parker Ehinger tore his ACL in October 2016 during a game in Indianapolis against the Colts. Since then, Ehinger has been working towards getting back on the field. Sunday in Denver, with the team rotating out starters for rest, Ehinger may see snaps. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Parker Ehinger tore his ACL in October 2016 during a game in Indianapolis against the Colts. Since then, Ehinger has been working towards getting back on the field. Sunday in Denver, with the team rotating out starters for rest, Ehinger may see snaps. David Eulitt and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

