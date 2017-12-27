Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s success branches in unexpected way

Harrison Butker’s season has been filled with rewarding experiences, like on Wednesday, when he was announced as AFC special teams player of the week for the second time this season. He joins receivers/return specialists Tyreek Hill (2016) and Tamarick Vanover (1995) as the only Chiefs rookies to win the award multiple times.
His success also branched in a way Butker didn’t anticipate. He’s heard from some on social media that his production helped them win in fantasy football, and some of those people have wanted to know about Butker’s preferred charities to contribute donations from their winnings.
“They’re asking me where they want me to put the money because they’ve won, which is kind of funny,” Butker said. “I didn’t really play fantasy growing up, so I don’t really understand all the hype around it.
“But people are extremely happy I scored a lot of points for them this past game.”
Butker made five of six field goals in the Chiefs’ AFC West-clinching 29-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It marked the third time this season that Butker has made five field goals in a game.
He’s having a terrific year. With one game remaining in the regular season — Sunday at the Denver Broncos — Butker has set team records for field goals in a season (36) and consecutive field goals (23). He was named AFC special teams player of the month for October, too.
Butker has made at least one field goal in all 12 games he’s played, matching a team record. He joined the team in the fourth week of the season when the Chiefs picked him up from the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad after releasing Cairo Santos.
Last week, Butker was named a Pro Bowl alternate.
Quarterback Alex Smith tossed cold water on Butker’s award, good-naturedly, on Wednesday. Butker’s production last weekend meant the offense didn’t score touchdowns on six trips into Dolphins territory, including four to the red zone.
“We’d love for Harrison not to be AFC player of the week, for him not to be kicking that many field goals,” Smith said. “Points are good nonetheless.”
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
