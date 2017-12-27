Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s success branches in unexpected way

More Videos 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start Pause 2:08 After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 0:45 Kansas City's year in sports 4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.' 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 0:23 Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs 'Buttkicker.com' says fantasy fans love him KC Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker made five field goals on Sunday against Miami, earning his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award of the 2017 season ... and prompting fantasy football winners to thank him (actually, charities of his choosing) profusely with their wallets. KC Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker made five field goals on Sunday against Miami, earning his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award of the 2017 season ... and prompting fantasy football winners to thank him (actually, charities of his choosing) profusely with their wallets. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

