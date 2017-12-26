Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens have the inside track to the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff field.
Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens have the inside track to the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff field. Patrick Semansky The Associated Press
Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens have the inside track to the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff field. Patrick Semansky The Associated Press

Chiefs

Who will the Chiefs face in playoffs? One of these three teams

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 26, 2017 09:37 AM

The top four seeds are set in the AFC playoff field, and the Chiefs are locked into the No. 4 spot.

The wild-card race is wide open with four teams battling for two spots. The Ravens, Titans, Bills and Chargers are all alive for a wild-card berth, but only Tennessee and Baltimore can win and get in. The Bills and Chargers need some help.

With the Chiefs set as the No. 4 seed, they will play the fifth seed at Arrowhead Stadium in the first round of the playoffs on Jan. 6 or Jan. 7. Only three of those four teams in the wild-card hunt can elevate to the No. 5 seed.

Here are the scenarios:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ravens

This appears to be the most likely outcome from Sunday’s games. Baltimore will clinch the No. 5 seed with a home victory over the 6-9 Bengals. With a win, the Ravens will improve to 10-6, and the other teams battling for a wild-card spot — Titans, Bills and Chargers — all have eight wins heading into Sunday’s games. Baltimore would also get the fifth seed with a tie. The Ravens have another path to the fifth seed if they lose and the Titans and Bills also lose or tie.

More Videos

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 0:23

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

Pause
Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 2:24

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 0:37

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete 0:25

Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete

Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins 0:29

Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete 0:11

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete

Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith 0:23

Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan 2:34

How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan

  • Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives at his postgame press conference as Santa Claus after the team’s 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives at his postgame press conference as Santa Claus after the team’s 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

The Titans

Should the Ravens lose on Sunday, the Titans can claim the No. 5 seed with a victory over Jacksonville. The AFC South rivals will meet in Nashville, Tenn., and the Jaguars have already clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. They could rest their starters on Sunday, which would give Tennessee an edge. Of course, the Jaguars also would have a chance to knock the Titans out of the playoff field with a win.

The Bills

Buffalo needs help to make the playoffs, but they still have a shot at the No. 5 seed. It would take three things happening: a Bills win at Miami; a Ravens loss to the Bengals; and a Titans loss/tie to the Jaguars. If that happened, Baltimore and Buffalo would be 9-7 and the Bills would get the fifth seed as a result of a tie breaker. This happens regardless of whether the Chargers win Sunday and get to 9-7 as well.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 0:23

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

Pause
Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 3:57

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 2:24

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 0:37

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:59

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas

Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete 0:25

Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete

Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins 0:29

Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete 0:11

Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete

Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith 0:23

Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan 2:34

How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan

  • Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

    Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said his success is a team effort.

Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

View More Video