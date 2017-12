More Videos

0:23 Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book

4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'

1:10 Derrick Johnson: 'Marcus Peters always plays with a lot of fire'

0:29 Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins

0:08 Chiefs Chris Jones is ready to pop champagne as AFC West champions

0:22 Chiefs Chris Jones celebrates with fans after 29-13 win over Dolphins

0:11 Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete

0:15 Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson explains his new fire red hair

0:23 Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room