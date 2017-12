More Videos 2:34 How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan Pause 0:19 Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone warming up before game vs Dolphins 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 0:51 Smith, Kelce, Hill & Hunt: KC Chiefs are chart-breakers 1:46 Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:20 Was that a catch? Watch our handy NFL primer 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 2:01 Nine key moments in the John Dorsey-Andy Reid era for the Chiefs 0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone warming up before game vs Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star