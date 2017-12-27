After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland and defensive end Chris Jones explained the process of trading their game jersey with an opponent, including the fact that the players are billed for their new replacement jersey.
David Eulittdeulitt@kcstar.com
More Videos
2:08
After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading
0:45
Kansas City's year in sports
0:23
Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book
4:01
Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.'
1:10
Derrick Johnson: 'Marcus Peters always plays with a lot of fire'
0:29
Chris Jones on Chiefs’ 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins
0:08
Chiefs Chris Jones is ready to pop champagne as AFC West champions
0:22
Chiefs Chris Jones celebrates with fans after 29-13 win over Dolphins
0:11
Tyreek Hill thinks he got both feet down in the end zone on pass ruled incomplete
0:15
Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson explains his new fire red hair
0:23
Actor Paul Rudd congratulates Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith
3:57
Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to make a catch on a pass in the front corner of the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters handed out 300 coats to underprivileged youth at the Gregg/Klice Community Center in Kansas City on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017. Peters was joined by actor Paul Rudd as they tried to make Christmas a little merrier for KC residents. Terez Paylor/tpaylor@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan Chris Stone is decked out in new gear that was donated by other fans, after his original gear was stolen a couple of weeks ago along with his truck. The truck was recovered but not his Chiefs fan gear.