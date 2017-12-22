Chiefs dealing with illness bug

The Chiefs have dealt with an illness bug this week, and on Friday it snared linebacker Justin Houston.
Houston didn’t practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Earlier this week, tight end Travis Kelce and tackle Eric Fisher missed practice due to illness.
“We’ve got a bit of the bug going through,” coach Andy Reid said. “Guys are working through it; they should be OK on game day.”
Never miss a local story.
The Chiefs appear in good shape otherwise. No player who appeared on the injury report this week is listed as out for Sunday’s game.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments