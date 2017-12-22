Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston is the lastest player on the team to deal with a bug that’s been going around the locker room.
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston is the lastest player on the team to deal with a bug that’s been going around the locker room. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston is the lastest player on the team to deal with a bug that’s been going around the locker room. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs dealing with illness bug

December 22, 2017 02:39 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:39 PM

The Chiefs have dealt with an illness bug this week, and on Friday it snared linebacker Justin Houston.

Houston didn’t practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this week, tight end Travis Kelce and tackle Eric Fisher missed practice due to illness.

“We’ve got a bit of the bug going through,” coach Andy Reid said. “Guys are working through it; they should be OK on game day.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chiefs appear in good shape otherwise. No player who appeared on the injury report this week is listed as out for Sunday’s game.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more

    KC Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on Friday spoke publicly for the first time since his suspension for leaving the field after tossing an official's flag into the stands during a game against the New York Jets.

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:32

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more
Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Dolphins at Chiefs 2:23

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Dolphins at Chiefs
How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan 2:34

How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan

View More Video