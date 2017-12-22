More Videos

Chiefs

Chiefs about to join small group of NFL teams to accomplish this offensive feat

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 10:04 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:14 PM

Nine yards.

That’s all Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce needs to reach 1,000 for the season, and he’s got two games to get there. Should Kelce get those 9 yards, he’ll join teammates Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill as players who have gained 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Hunt has rushed for 1,201 yards, while Hill has 1,074 yards receiving and Kelce has 991 receiving yards.

Only four teams in NFL history have had a tight end, running back and wide receiver reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season. Here is the list:

2007 Browns: Jamal Lewis (1,304), Kellen Winslow Jr. (1,106), Braylon Edwards (1,289)

1997 Broncos: Terrell Davis (1,750), Shannon Sharpe (1,107), Rod Smith (1,180)

1981 Chargers: Chuck Muncie (1,144), Kellen Winslow Sr. (1,075), Charlie Joiner (1,188)

1981 Vikings: Ted Brown (1,063), Joe Senser (1,004), Sammy White (1,001)

The 1997 Broncos won XXXII, while the 1981 Chargers finished with a 10-6 record and beat the Dolphins in perhaps the greatest playoff game ever (41-38 in overtime) before losing to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The 2007 Browns had a 10-6 record but missed the playoffs. The 1981 Vikings ended up with a 7-9 record.

There is more about the Chiefs’ offensive prowess in the video above.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

