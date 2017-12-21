Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis returned to practice on Thursday.
Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis returns to practice

December 21, 2017 05:08 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:10 PM

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis returned to practice as a full participant, the Chiefs announced on Thursday.

Pierre-Louis had missed Wednesday’s practice after injuring his shoulder in last weekend’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Also returning to practice after missing the Wednesday workout were tackle Eric Fisher, who had an illness, and linebacker Tamba Hali (knee).

Tight end Travis Kelce missed his second day of practice with an illness.

The Chiefs play host to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at noon.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

