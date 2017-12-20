Former Bama teammates Ragland, Drake are friends ... for all but three hours on Sunday

More Videos

Red Zone Facebook Live from 7th Street Casino 9:14

Red Zone Facebook Live from 7th Street Casino

Pause
Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:46

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times 1:17

What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Mizzou defensive line coach on signing Blue Springs' Daniel Parker 1:44

Mizzou defensive line coach on signing Blue Springs' Daniel Parker

Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office 1:35

Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 0:35

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay

  • Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland will tackle a friend on Sunday

    KC Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland will on Sunday square up against his old Alabama college roommate, Kenyan Drake, now a running back with the Miami Dolphins.

KC Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland will on Sunday square up against his old Alabama college roommate, Kenyan Drake, now a running back with the Miami Dolphins. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
KC Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland will on Sunday square up against his old Alabama college roommate, Kenyan Drake, now a running back with the Miami Dolphins. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Former Bama teammates Ragland, Drake are friends ... for all but three hours on Sunday

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 20, 2017 03:37 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Reggie Ragland and Kenyan Drake were roommates at Alabama, so don’t be surprised if they seek each other out for some friendly conversation on Sunday when the Chiefs meet the Dolphins.

By nature of their positions, their meeting during the game at Arrowhead Stadium won’t be as cordial.

Ragland is the Chiefs’ hard-hitting linebacker. Drake is on his way to becoming the Dolphins’ rushing leader.

And they’ll be on a collision course.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So how tight were the Crimson Tide teammates?

“I gave him the nickname ‘Roadrunner,’” Ragland said. “I’m really happy for him. That’s my dog. We talk all the time.”

Communication between the two is off this week as the Chiefs look for a victory that will clinch the AFC West — and a playoff spot.

“Hopefully he comes here and he won’t do nothing,” Ragland said. “That’s the plan.”

Ragland said he couldn’t hit the Drake and the running backs in practice at Alabama. He’ll enjoy this opportunity to match up against the back who has rushed for 312 of his 512 yards this season over the past three games.

“Any time I get to play against a guy like that, a friend of mine, we’re not friends during the game,” Ragland said. “But we can be friends after the game.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Red Zone Facebook Live from 7th Street Casino 9:14

Red Zone Facebook Live from 7th Street Casino

Pause
Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:46

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times 1:17

What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Mizzou defensive line coach on signing Blue Springs' Daniel Parker 1:44

Mizzou defensive line coach on signing Blue Springs' Daniel Parker

Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office 1:35

Watch: Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 0:35

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay

  • Red Zone Facebook Live from 7th Street Casino

    Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor and the A-Team — Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, and Blair Kerkhoff — gathered for a Facebook Live broadcast from 7th Street Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, discussing playoff matchups, John Dorsey, and more. In this excerpt, the writers talked about Alex Smith's future with the Chiefs.

Red Zone Facebook Live from 7th Street Casino

View More Video