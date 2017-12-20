Former Bama teammates Ragland, Drake are friends ... for all but three hours on Sunday

Reggie Ragland and Kenyan Drake were roommates at Alabama, so don’t be surprised if they seek each other out for some friendly conversation on Sunday when the Chiefs meet the Dolphins.
By nature of their positions, their meeting during the game at Arrowhead Stadium won’t be as cordial.
Ragland is the Chiefs’ hard-hitting linebacker. Drake is on his way to becoming the Dolphins’ rushing leader.
And they’ll be on a collision course.
So how tight were the Crimson Tide teammates?
“I gave him the nickname ‘Roadrunner,’” Ragland said. “I’m really happy for him. That’s my dog. We talk all the time.”
Communication between the two is off this week as the Chiefs look for a victory that will clinch the AFC West — and a playoff spot.
“Hopefully he comes here and he won’t do nothing,” Ragland said. “That’s the plan.”
Ragland said he couldn’t hit the Drake and the running backs in practice at Alabama. He’ll enjoy this opportunity to match up against the back who has rushed for 312 of his 512 yards this season over the past three games.
“Any time I get to play against a guy like that, a friend of mine, we’re not friends during the game,” Ragland said. “But we can be friends after the game.”
