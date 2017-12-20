Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Peters recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in the Chiefs’ 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He also had a key third-down stop in the second half and was tasked with breaking down the team in the locker room after the game, a sign coach Andy Reid and his teammates have put Peters’ one-game suspension for his behavior against the New York Jets on Dec. 3 in the past.
This marks the third time Peters, 24, has earned the honor in his career. He joined Neil Smith and Derrick Thomas as the only Chiefs in franchise history to win the award in three consecutive seasons.
Peters, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro his first two seasons, was also named a Pro Bowl alternate Tuesday night, along with quarterback Alex Smith, outside linebacker Justin Houston, punter Dustin Colquitt and kicker Harrison Butler.
Receiver Tyreek Hill made the Pro Bowl outright as a returner, while tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt also made it outright.
