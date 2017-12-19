Long division: Drought of back-to-back AFC West titles for Chiefs can end this season

More Videos 1:46 Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time Pause 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 2:41 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 1:53 Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:19 Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:29 Wyandotte County Sheriff vehicle caught on fire after speed chase 1:18 Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 0:30 MU coach Barry Odom discusses Damarea Crockett's status 6:46 Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time The KC Chiefs have never won division championships in consecutive seasons. That should change this year with the Chiefs needing one victory or one Chargers loss in the final two weeks to clinch their second straight AFC West title. Here's how the Chiefs' other division championship teams fared the following year: The KC Chiefs have never won division championships in consecutive seasons. That should change this year with the Chiefs needing one victory or one Chargers loss in the final two weeks to clinch their second straight AFC West title. Here's how the Chiefs' other division championship teams fared the following year: Blair Kerkhoff and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

