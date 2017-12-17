Andy Reid warns: Chiefs ‘haven’t solidified anything’

More Videos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Pause
Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 1:53

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl' 1:09

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

  • Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thanked fans for their support and answered questions after the team’s 30-13 win over the "San Diego" Chargers on Dec. 16, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thanked fans for their support and answered questions after the team’s 30-13 win over the "San Diego" Chargers on Dec. 16, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thanked fans for their support and answered questions after the team’s 30-13 win over the "San Diego" Chargers on Dec. 16, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Andy Reid warns: Chiefs ‘haven’t solidified anything’

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 17, 2017 07:52 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 08:30 AM

The Chiefs just completed the must-win part of the schedule with great success. A 2-0 record in AFC West home showdowns against the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers had to be achieved to retain control of the division.

So it is, but work remains on the task of winning a second straight division championship, which would be a first for the 58-year-old franchise.

“Nothing’s been done,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We haven’t solidified anything.”

But they took a big step in reaching the playoffs with Saturday’s 30-13 triumph over the Chargers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The outcome broke a tie with Los Angeles and improved the Chiefs’ record to 8-6. It’s not where the team thought it would be after a 5-0 start. The Chiefs dropped six of seven and put themselves in a precarious position. But they now have a 95 percent chance of winning the division according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

“During that stretch it felt like it was one thing off,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. “Since then we’ve just manned up.”

A Chiefs victory over the Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead or at Denver on Dec. 31 clinches the division. A regular-season sweep gives the Chiefs the tie-breaker advantage over the Chargers.

The Raiders were eliminated from the division race with Sunday night’s home loss to the Cowboys.

“We control our destiny,” Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones said. “We’ve got to keep it up.”

More Videos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Pause
Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 1:53

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl' 1:09

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

  • Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

    Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones talks about the team’s strengths in a 30-13 victory over the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, and gets teased by teammates.

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones talks about the team’s strengths in a 30-13 victory over the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, and gets teased by teammates.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

But Sunday’s outcome, following the previous week’s, has reversed the Chiefs’ momentum.

“It feels good to be back in this position,” said Chiefs safety Ron Parker, who had one of the team’s three interceptions of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. “Everybody leapt off the bandwagon the past couple of weeks. … I think we did a good job as a team staying together.

“It was easy to just fall apart, but the last two weeks we tried to get this thing back rolling.”

The AFC may lack drama when it comes to division races over the final two weeks. The Patriots (East) and Steelers (North) have clinched division titles. The Jaguars, who have clinched a playoff spot for the first time in a decade, own a two-game lead over the Titans in the South.

New England’s thrilling 27-24 triumph over Pittsburgh on Sunday left both teams with 11-3 records and gave the Patriots a leg up in the race for the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The AFC wild-card race tightened up with Sunday’s results. The Titans, Bills and Ravens own 8-6 records, and Tennessee and Buffalo would be the wild-card teams if the season ended today.

The playoff matchups would have the Titans at the Chiefs and the Bills at the Jaguars.

But with home games remaining against the Colts and Bengals, the Ravens might have the easiest path of the wild-card contenders. The Bills end the season with games at New England and Miami.

The Titans’ final two games are at home, against the Rams and Jaguars.

In the NFC, the Eagles and Vikings have clinched division titles. The Rams’ victory over the Seahawks on Sunday kept them in first place in the NFC West and the Saints stayed on top of a tight NFC South with Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

The Panthers and Falcons lead the NFC wild-card race.

More Videos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Pause
Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 1:53

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl' 1:09

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

  • Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

    Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker speaks about Chiefs' big win against Chargers at Arrowhead on Dec. 16, 2017.

Ron Parker talks about role of Chiefs' secondary in victory over Chargers

Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker speaks about Chiefs' big win against Chargers at Arrowhead on Dec. 16, 2017.

Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Pause
Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables 1:53

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers 5:08

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl' 1:09

Chiefs' Chris Jones on Bob Sutton, Marcus Peters and 'some girl'

  • Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson and a group of his teammates volunteered as hosts and waiters at Urban Table restaurant in Prairie Village on Monday night to raise money for the Albert Wilson Foundation, benefiting children in foster care.

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

View More Video